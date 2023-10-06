Shell CEO Wael Sawan will meet virtually with employees later this month to address concerns about the direction that its energy transition strategy is taking, according to a report by the Bloomberg news agency.

Sawan has come in for criticism from environmental campaigners and some activist shareholders after steering the company back towards its core oil and gas business.

The strategy is intended to prioritise shareholder returns and address concerns over a perceived valuation gap in comparison to US peers such as ExxonMobil and Chevron.