Oil giant Shell has backed an Australian start-up’s technology that turns renewable power into heat that can be stored and used for steam generation on demand.

The supermajor confirmed $400,000 of funding from its GameChanger innovation programme for MGA Thermal, which is building a pilot plant to demonstrate its Miscibility Gap Alloy (MGA) system that aims to deliver 24/7 green energy capabilities.

MGA uses shoebox-sized blocks of metal alloy particles combined with a matrix material that store heat energy produced via intermittent wind or solar generation.