Oil giants such as Equinor and Shell could play a key role in scaling up and commercialising nuclear fusion power, a conference discussing the future of the technology often dubbed the energy transition’s ‘magic bullet’ was told.

The ventures arms of Norway’s Equinor and supermajor Shell – two of the world’s biggest oil & gas players – are backing fusion technology pioneers CFS and Zap Energy respectively, as they work to harness the reactions that fuel the sun in an effort to produce unlimited, on-demand, zero-carbon energy (see panel).

Kjetil Skaugset, a senior adviser on technology management at Equinor, told the FusionXInvest event in London: “We have a strategy of shaping the future of energy – if fusion’s not part of that what is?”

Skaugset claimed fusion fits into a “strategic portfolio” for Equinor that also includes renewables and hydrogen, with “our experience in offshore wind important in the context” as it moves to roll-out new technologies such as floating wind globally.

Once the first commercial fusion devices are operating – which most don’t expect to see before the early 2030s – Skaugset said “we need scale, we need for that to roll out globally. That’s a daunting task.”

The Equinor executive added: “Say we have ‘x’ number of devices that have proved themselves, you need to make them at a scale and in a manner that really helps the energy transition.”

Asked how backing fusion fits into a global decarbonisation push led by renewables and Equinor's plans in the home Norwegian market, he said: “There’s an intermittency issue with [renewables], which you need to overcome by either storage or, like in Norway, hydropower, which is backing it with a baseload. [In the future] fusion is the baseload. So there's a potential interaction there as well.”

Skaugset added: “It makes perfect sense. Norway is where we come from but Equinor is in more than 30 countries.”

Shell Ventures venture principal Liliia Chechel told the event that the UK-based supermajor was playing a role as “patient capital [and] long term investor” in fusion as it edges towards commercial reality.

“As the [technology] becomes derisked we could bring our project management expertise when it comes to building the plants,” she added.

She said that Shell sees fusion investments as “high risk but [with] a very high return opportunity in the longer term”.

Shell’s fellow backers of Zap include oil giant Chevron and Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures, while another global oil player, Eni, is a CFS investor alongside Equinor.