Neom Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) is well on the way to joining football club Newcastle United and rebel sports tour LIV Golf on a list of investments and projects that are presenting a new face of Saudi Arabia to the world.

NGHC is at its site near the Red Sea building a 4GW wind, solar and battery storage base that will power more than two gigawatts-worth of hydrogen electrolysers’ output, itself to be used to make green ammonia.