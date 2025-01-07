Sabotage vulnerability at key European power links flagged by TSO executive

Energy TransitionSabotage vulnerability at key European power links flagged by TSO executiveGrid links to Germany, UK, Netherlands and Denmark aren’t always well protected or fully covered, Statnett safety director tells Recharge’s sister publication EuropowerThe tanker "Eagle S" was taken into custody after the cable break in the Baltic Sea. The ship was boarded by police from a helicopter in cooperation with the Finnish Coast Guard. The ship was then ordered to land in Finland, where it remains.Photo: Finnish Coast Guard / NTBBernd RadowitzEuropean Editor, Recharge