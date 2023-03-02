RWE has bought a large solar and energy storage portfolio in the UK by acquiring independent developer JBM Solar, with a combined capacity of 6.1GW.

The purchase of what the German utility calls “a mature pipeline” splits into 3.8GW of solar and 2.3GW of battery projects places RWE among the top three developers in the UK, it claims.

“We are already well positioned in offshore and onshore wind in the UK. Now we are significantly strengthening our renewables business by adding this already very advanced solar and battery pipeline,” said Katja Wünschel, RWE Renewables’ CEO for onshore wind and solar in Europe and Australia.