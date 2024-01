New wind and solar capacity has contributed to higher-than-expected earnings at German utility RWE last year, according to preliminary results.

The company didn’t provide revenue figures, but said that its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to €8.38bn ($9.09bn) in 2023, from €6.31bn in 2022. Adjusted net income rose to €4.54bn last year, from €3.23bn a year earlier.