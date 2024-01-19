German energy utility RWE has appointed Andrew Flanagan as CEO of its US offshoot RWE Clean Energy, where he previously held the position of chief development officer.

Like Mark Noyes, his predecessor in the position, Flanagan came to the company via its takeover of the Con Edison group’s renewables business, agreed in October 2022.

The resulting company, RWE Clean Energy, became the fourth biggest renewable energy company in the US and the country’s second largest solar owner, with a presence in most US states.

RWE’s CEO Markus Krebber commented: “I am very pleased that Andrew, a highly experienced leader in the renewables industry, with a wealth of knowledge across all facets of the business, is taking the helm as new CEO.

“He knows the company inside out and has played a key role in setting up RWE Clean Energy. Andrew takes up his new role at a time when we are committed to significantly expanding the business in all areas – onshore wind, solar and batteries.”

Noyes, former CEO of Con Edison Clean Energy and then RWE Clean Energy, decided to step down from the management of the company by mutual consent, according to RWE’s statement.

“Following the acquisition of Con Edison’s renewables business, Mark has successfully positioned the new RWE Clean Energy in the US market, laying the foundation for our ambitious growth path. In 2023 the company delivered a successful first business year,” Krebber said.

The RWE Clean Energy executive management team has retained Ingmar Ritzenhofen as chief financial officer and Akshaya Bhargava as chief operating officer, the company stated.