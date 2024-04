Germany energy giant RWE has raised $2bn with its first ever green US dollar bond, underlining its ambitions in a market that stands as the company's largest outside of Europe.

The bond was issued in two tranches of $1bn with 10-year and 30-year tenors, respectively.

RWE reported "strong interest" from bond investors, with an order book that was 3.8 times oversubscribed at $7.6bn