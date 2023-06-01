RWE has started construction of one of Germany’s largest battery storage facilities at its power plant locations in Neurath and Hamm in North Rhine-Westphalia state.

The €140m ($149.52m) plant will have a capacity of 220MW and storage capacity of 235MWh, and consist of 690 lithium-ion battery blocks.

“As the proportion of renewables in the electricity mix increases, so does the need for flexible battery storage systems,” RWE Generation CEO Roger Miesen said.

“They balance out fluctuations in the electricity grid in seconds, which means they are the key to a reliable electricity supply.”