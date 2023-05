An RWE big battery was among the winners as the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) announced the outcome of its first gigascale renewable energy tender.

The state – which includes Australia’s most populous city, Sydney – awarded long-term service agreements (LTSAs) to four projects totaling 1.4GW in the first of what are planned to be six-monthly rounds over the next 10 years designed to put 12GW of renewables under the state's wing and break its dependence on coal and other fossil fuels.