Abu Dhabi-headquartered clean energy outfit Masdar has extended its influence in the central Eurasian renewables build-out with a joint venture (JV) signed today (Tuesday) with Romania utility Hidroelectrica to construct offshore wind and floating solar projects together in the Black Sea.

The deal, few details of which were made available, comes two months after Masdar agreed with Azerbaijan’s government to develop some 4GW of land-based wind and solar projects, along with a fleet of offshore wind-powered hydrogen plants in its stretch of the Caspian Sea.