French energy giant Engie posted another big profit in 2023 thanks, in large part, to burgeoning renewable power production.

Excluding nuclear, the Paris-headquartered utility reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of €13.7bn ($14.9bn) in 2023, up 13% on the previous year.

The company said rising returns were driven mainly by renewables and the company's energy management and sales (GEMS) division.