German utility Uniper unveiled plans for a major expansion into wind and solar as part of an accelerated green transition strategy underpinned by €8bn ($8.8bn) of investment by 2030.

Uniper – owned by the German government since it was bailed out last year amid the fallout from the European energy crisis – will “for the first time make direct, strategic, and long-term investments in solar and wind power,” said CEO Michael Lewis as he announced the new strategy.

“We have more than 1GW of secured projects as well as an early-stage pipeline of 4GW.