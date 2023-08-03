RES Group is buying up the renewables service division of Spain’s Ingeteam in a deal that the company says will make it the largest renewable energy support services provider in the world.

The purchase will see RES more than double the operations and management services and asset management contracts under its supervision, up from 14GW to 35GW.

The UK-headquartered company will also increase the renewables assets under its management from £14bn ($17.7bn) to £30bn ($38bn).

RES will take on 1,600 new staff, bringing it to 4,000 in total, and expand into several new markets.