Former Principle Power chief João Metelo has launched a new developer that plans to help transform ports with “next-generation” infrastructure to unleash their potential as green energy hubs.

Gateway Zero, a US developer and investor focused exclusively on next-generation energy port infrastructure, announced its launch today (Tuesday).

Metelo, its founder and CEO, said that ports have a “pivotal role to play in enabling the global energy transition” with the potential to “act as critical supply chain hubs for offshore renewables”.