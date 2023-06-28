Renewables during the first half of this year have met a record 52% of Germany’s gross electricity consumption, but more is needed to reach the country’s ambitious climate targets, the solar and hydrogen research centre Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) and the German federation of energy and water industries (BDEW) said.

Strong winds particularly in February and high solar irradiation in May have pushed the share up from about 49% in the same period last year and 43% in the first half of 2021, preliminary data showed.