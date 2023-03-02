Rapidly growing renewable power plant construction through the global energy crisis has helped the world “limit the impacts” of the accompanying spike in CO 2 from coal- and oil-fired generation, with worldwide emissions rising by less than 1% in 2022, according to new International Energy Agency (IEA) analysis.

Although far smaller than the “exceptional jump” of over 6% in 2021, energy-related emissions remain on an “unsustainable growth trajectory”, stated the agency, which is calling again for “stronger actions” to be taken by international governments and industries to accelerate the energy transition in meet the Paris Agreement climate goals.