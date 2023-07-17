The European Union has committed €45bn ($51bn) to help key economic development projects in Latin America and the Caribbean, with a strong focus on energy transition and renewables, including a major green hydrogen initiative in Chile.

The funding initiatives, running to 2027, were announced by EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during a EU-CELAC summit today (Monday) and framed as part of the bloc’s EU-LAC Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA), which revolves around “a fair green transition, an inclusive digital transformation, human development and health resilience and vaccines.”