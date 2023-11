Italian energy giant Enel has reported a leap in profits for the year so far, partly driven by the strong performance of its green energy arm.

The Italian utility, one of the world’s largest wind and solar owners, reported preliminary ordinary operating earnings (Ebitda) of €16.4bn ($17.5bn) for the first nine months of this year.

That is a 29.3% increase on the same period in 2022, when it took €12.7bn.