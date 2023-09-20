Q Energy at the end of this month will start building the 74.3MW Les Ilots Blandin solar farm in northwestern France, which the developer owned by Korean conglomerate Hanwha claimed will be Europe’s largest floating solar plant to date.

Construction on the site of a former quarry in the Haute-Marne region is slated to take around 18 months. The developer will build the plant over a 127-hectare site of former gravel pits which ceased to be operated in 2020. It will feature 134,649 solar modules fixed on floats to form six islands anchored to the banks or to the bottom of the flooded pits.