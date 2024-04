Power and wind equipment giant GE Vernova made its formal market debut under the ticker symbol GEV today (Tuesday), completing its spin-off from US-based parent General Electric.

It closed up 4.13% to $147.89 a share on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Shareholders of record of GE common stock received one share of GE Vernova voting stock for every four GE shares that they held as of 19 March.