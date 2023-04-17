Ambitious goals set by nations bordering the North Sea to have over 250GW of offshore wind plant operational by mid-century will rely heavily on green hydrogen and e-fuel production due to the projected electricity demand in these countries and wider low-carbon industrial transformation underway, according to a new report from Aegir Insights.

The Denmark-headquartered research house found that with such massive volumes of offshore wind being brought online off the UK, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Norway in the coming decades, so-called ‘power-to-X’ (PtX) projects will “provide a route with potential for very large offtake”, especially given the leading role PtX is foreseen playing in the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate industrial sectors.