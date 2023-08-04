People living near new transmission pylons required to connect expanding renewable energy projects to a modernised national grid should get lump sum payments in compensation, according to a keenly-awaited new UK government report.

In addition to direct payments to individual households close to new lines, funds should also be set up in communities affected by new transmission lines to facilitate spending on schemes to decarbonise homes and local energy systems, the report recommended.

There is “every opportunity to be generous” with these payments, said the report, noting that the alternative to overhead pylons – burying new power lines underground – is between five and ten times more expensive.