Pattern Energy, a US provider of renewable energy and transmission infrastructure, has closed a $11bn financing package for its SunZia Transmission and SunZia Wind projects, described jointly as "the largest clean energy infrastructure project in US history".

The non-recourse financing package will underpin both the 3.52GW wind project now under construction across three counties in New Mexico and also SunZia Transmission's 550 mile (885 km) high voltage direct current transmission line between New Mexico and south-central Arizona.