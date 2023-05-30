Oxford PV has developed a new commercial-sized solar cell that converts 28.6% of the sun’s energy into electricity, a new world record for production-ready technology that was certified by Germany’s Fraunhofer ISE research institute.

The cell was made by depositing a thin film of perovskite onto a conventional silicon solar cell, giving the tandem-solar cell a much higher efficiency than that of conventional silicon-only solar cells that average 22-24% conversion efficiency.

The company’s factory in Brandenburg and der Havel near Berlin has already started initial production of the new tandem solar cells for integration by solar manufacturing partners.