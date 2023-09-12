US offshore wind pacesetter Orsted has resumed survey work for its 966MW Skipjack project for Maryland in anticipation of submitting two development plans to federal regulators this year.

The US-flagged R/V Shackleford is currently conducting geotechnical surveying at the lease site some 6 miles (10km) off the coast of neighbouring Delaware “to collect data about the seafloor and the geology beneath it, and to identify potential archaeological resources and debris left by other ocean users”, a company spokesperson told Recharge.