Offshore wind giant Orsted has made its first move into the UK solar sector as it enters a deal for a 740MW project.

The Danish group announced today that it is co-developing the One Earth Solar Farm with UK developer PS Renewables under a "phased ownership model".

Once operational, Orsted said the PV and battery storage project, based in the English county of Nottinghamshire, will generate enough clean electricity to power up to 200,000 homes, making it one of the largest in the country.