Global green power giant Orsted said it expects to continue riding a growing wave of renewables growth around the world as it confirmed record operating profits in 2022 despite a dip in earnings at its core offshore wind arm.

The Danish group – which has already unveiled preliminary results for the year – posted and operating result (Ebitda) of DKr32.1bn ($4,7bn), up 32% on 2021’s figure. Net profits were 38% higher at DKr15bn.

Orsted benefitted from the sales of 50% stakes in its UK Hornsea 2 and German Borkum Riffgrund 3 projects which netted DKr11bn.