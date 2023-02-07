Orsted chief executive Mad Nipper has urged Danish climate and energy minister Lars Aagaard to do everything possible to avoid EU regulations standing in the way of Denmark and Europe’s efforts to speed up the energy transition.

His comments came in a response on Twitter linked to a Recharge article on a sudden stoppage by the Danish Energy Agency of the ‘open door’ permitting scheme that allows companies to develop subsidy-free renewables projects – particularly in offshore wind – without the need to take part in a tender.