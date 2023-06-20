Orsted and BP have reached a deal to end a standoff over North Sea acreage between two of the UK’s biggest energy transition projects.
The two companies have reached a “commercial agreement” that means BP will withdraw previous objections to government consent for Orsted’s 2.6GW Hornsea 4 offshore wind farm, said a letter published by Britain’s National Infrastructure planning authority.
The multi-year row had centred on a 110 square km overlap zone between Hornsea 4 and BP-led plans for a huge subsea CO2 storage facility off northeast England under the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) that also includes a clutch of other oil & gas majors and forms part of the East Coast Cluster plan to decarbonise heavy industry.