Plans to unveil ‘Orsted 2.0’ could take longer than expected while a variety of internal factors are addressed – but the offshore wind giant and large renewables peers are set to benefit from some wider positives, said analysts at Barclays Capital.

The bank said Orsted – which has had a challenging end to 2023 that included a hefty Q3 loss, $4bn of impairments on its US projects and the departure of its chief financial and operating officers – has signalled plans to provide an update on its strategy and key targets alongside full-year results expected on 1 February.