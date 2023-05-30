India’s s Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is planning to invest $12.09bn billion by 2030 on energy transition projects, aimed at achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2038, chief executive Arun Kumar Singh said.

The state-controlled company through the plan targets to boost its renewable energy generation capacity to 1GW by the end of this decade, up from a mere 189MW today, local media reported on Monday.

The Indian giant is also exploring opportunities in the offshore wind sector, but did not reveal which projects are being targeted.