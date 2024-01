Germany has added a record of around 14GW of new solar energy capacity last year amid a boom of rooftop power systems on private homes, which made up a great part of the more than one million new solar plants for electricity or heat production installed in 2023.

That was 85% more than in 2022 when about 7.5GW were installed, the German solar industry federation (BSW) said, predicting a continued high demand for new solar this year due to rising power prices and attractive subsidies.