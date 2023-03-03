A renewed focus on hydrocarbons by major fossil fuel players is a “blip” that won’t derail their longer-term energy transition agenda – but represents a “very, very challenging message” for oil companies “that have lost control of the narrative”, said the CEO of global engineering giant Worley.

Chris Ashton claimed recent announcements by European oil & gas groups over higher relative investment levels in their core business compared to areas such as renewables shouldn’t be taken as a sign that the low-carbon shift is going into reverse.