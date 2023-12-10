French supermajor TotalEnergies has signed up to a collaborative project which aims to use a next-generation wave energy converter (WEC) technology fitted with an underwater battery to show how green technologies can provide reliable low carbon power and communications to subsea equipment of the kind extensively used by the oil and gas industry.

TotalEnergies will team up with two Scottish renewable technology companies on a demonstration project which is already powering subsea equipment off the east coast of Orkney, Scotland.