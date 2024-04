BP announced a new leader for its green energy operations as part of a shake-up of its management structure.

The oil supermajor said William Lin will succeed Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, who is retiring from her role as executive vice president for gas and low-carbon energy "and her executive career".

Lin previously led the regions, corporates and solutions function at BP “as a key integrator of BP’s global activities with customers, partners, and governments”.