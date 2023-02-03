BP is “actively pursuing” floating wind leases for development, according to a senior US executive, as reports claimed the oil giant withdrew from the deepwater seabed auction off California last December and is rethinking its overall offshore wind strategy.

“Right now, we’re growing the fixed-bottom and the floating, we’re still actively pursuing leases… it’s definitely one of our areas and we have more of a strategy around that,” David Petruska, BP’s senior advisor on floating wind solutions, told a panel at the Floating Wind Solutions conference in Houston this week.