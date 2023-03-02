Contractors Subsea7, Siem Offshore and Kongsberg Maritime have inked a lead-off deal to work together on marine operations for future floating wind projects, the latest tie-up in recently weeks between veteran offshore engineering outfits angling to capitalise on the rapidly growing sector.

The memorandum of understanding deal would start with a study “to identify gaps” in the offshore energy services supply chain’s “competencies” in support industrial-scale deepwater wind developments planned globally “within the next decade”.

“Floating wind will likely require new equipment and new ways of working to achieve the predictability and robustness that is required to make the industrialisation of [the sector] possible,” said Subsea7 usiness development manager Helge Myrvang.



“Ensuring robustness in methods and equipment is pivotal in making the safe and reliable execution of floating wind projects at scale possible.”

The focus, the trio said, would be to scope out all marine operations linked to commercial floating wind projects, including anchor installation, mooring line pre-lay, tow-out and hook-up, inter-array cable installation and turbine access.

Subsea7 energy transition director Ingunn Kalve said: “It’s essential to get a thorough understanding of the requirements and opportunities of future floating wind and to create sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.”

The collaboration is intended to map out all marine operations for execution of commercial scale floating offshore wind. This includes operations as anchor installation, mooring line pre-lay, tow-out and hook-up, inter-array cable installation and turbine access.

Offshore oil contractors Saipem and Seaway7 last month announced a planned cooperation on offshore wind construction contracts worldwide, and international stablemates Boubon and Horizon did a operations-focused deal for the North Sea and Canadian Atlantic markets weeks earlier.