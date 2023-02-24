Offshore oil & gas mainstays Saipem and Seaway7 are linking up to tackle “large integrated turnkey wind projects” at sea.

The collaboration deal between the two European contractors, both early movers in the offshore energy transition, will encompass engineering and construction work on bottom-fixed foundations and inter-array cables as well as installation of wind turbines and substations.

“The collaboration will enhance operational flexibility and enable early engagement with both clients and the supply chain to optimise design and execution strategies, and to secure critical enabling assets, including vessels and yards,” the pair said, announcing the deal.