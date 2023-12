Octopus Renewables has revealed details of its year-long pursuit of a merger with a fellow UK green energy investment fund, including direct approaches to shareholders, as it tries to force through a deal.

Octopus announced today (Friday) that it has this year made several failed approaches to the board of London-listed Aquila European Renewables (AERI).

There was “no material engagement from” AERI concerning approaches made in March and May, said Octopus.