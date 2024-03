Statkraft's net profit of NKr26.1bn ($2.3bn) for 2023 was down almost 10% from the previous year, but earnings were still rated as the Norwegian utility’s second highest ever.

Net operating revenues were NKr65.3bn compared to NKr75.3bn a year earlier, when Europe’s energy crisis sent prices skyrocketing.

Statkraft's annual highlights included an agreement to acquire Spain-based Enerfin for about NKr21bn, bringing a renewable energy platform that includes 1.5GW