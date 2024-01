Spanish renewables giant Iberdrola and Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages Norway’s sovereign wealth fund – also called oil fund – are to double their planned joint renewable energy capacity to 2.6GW over the next three years, unlocking more than €2bn ($2.2bn) in investments.

The duo a year ago had announced plans for a first 1.3GW in solar and wind developments, and as of today has added another 674MW of renewable projects to their alliance.