Greg Wetstone, CEO of American Council on Renewable Energy (Acore), minced no words when discussing landmark climate change legislation that passed last year aimed at spurring the US energy transition.

“I don't think in my career, I've ever seen a law have a greater impact on economic development in this country,” he told a summit hosted by Acore marking the year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA's) signing into law.

The IRA is one of the world’s largest efforts in spurring the development of renewable energy.