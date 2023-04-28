NextEra Energy, the leading US grid-scale renewable energy developer, said its solar projects are no longer experiencing material delays even as government trade policies continue to limit supply from Southeast Asia.

“The flow of panels is going very well. We’ve been active with Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and panels are now flowing through the ports,” CEO John Ketchum told financial analysts.

The company’s Energy Resources division is the largest solar project developer and operator in the western world with 5.6GW