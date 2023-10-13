New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul spelled out a 10-point plan for the state’s large-scale renewable energy sector – including an “accelerated” process to backfill any projects cancelled as a result of regulators’ decision not to recast existing power deals for inflation-challenged offshore wind projects.

The plan, which says new deals will have inflation indexing as a "core principle", emerged hours after New York’s Public Service Commission (PSC) rejected pleas by joint ventures of Equinor-BP and Orsted-Eversource for increases to offtake contracts as high as 55%, leaving a question mark over the future of 4GW of contracted wind power.