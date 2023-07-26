Global power giant RWE will post “significantly higher” half-year profits and raised its full-year financial forecasts after power prices drove a strong first six months of the year – despite the impact of weaker winds on its renewables fleet.

The German utility said a strong performance by its core power plant and trading operations means it will register a €2.6bn ($2.9bn) adjusted net profit for the January-June period under preliminary results, almost three times the €950m it posted at the same stage in 2022.