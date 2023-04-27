New Jersey’s utility regulator kickstarted a second offshore wind transmission solicitation with a formal request to regional operator PJM to include the state’s expanded targets into its planning efforts.

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) made the request following its monthly meeting in which it unanimously affirmed the motion to open a second tender under PJM’s State Agreement Approach (SAA) process.

SAA is PJM’s federally approved process by which public policy goals carry equal weight to reliability, need, and cost when planning transmission upgrades.