Renewables giant Iberdrola has teamed up with local developer and panel maker Exiom to set up a PV module factory in Langreo, Spain, as Europe tries to reshore at least parts of the solar industry.

The plant that is slated to start operations with a 200MW production line as soon as this year and eventually have a capacity of 500MW has an initial investment of €20m ($21.29m); it is aimed at attracting part of the value chain linked to renewable energy to Spain and turn the country into a hub for the re-emerging solar sector on an industrial scale.