The new CEO of Enel kept his cards close to his chest on a revised strategy for the global green power giant – but signalled one big area of continuity with his predecessor.

Flavio Cattaneo said Enel will focus on more efficient capital allocation and organisational structure at the Italy-based group, which with more than 50GW in place is among the world’s biggest renewables operators.

With the backing of Italy's government Cattaneo, a former chief executive at Italian grid operator Terna, became Enel’s CEO and AC Milan chair Paolo Scaroni its chairman on a government-backed slate after a shareholder vote earlier in May where they were opposed by some investors in the partially state-owned utility.